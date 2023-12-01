Looking for effective ways to clean your kitchen without spending too much money? UAportal talks about inexpensive ways to help with this, as well as the importance of including general cleaning in your daily routine.

Daily video

Periodic deep cleaning

While daily maintenance is crucial, periodic spring cleaning is essential for keeping your kitchen clean. This involves taking the time to wash and disinfect hard-to-reach areas in the kitchen. Pay particular attention to the cracks between tiles, the inside of the oven, and the grout on the sink.

Make dishwashing easy and enjoyable

By establishing order and organizing the dishwashing process, you can make this task much easier. Start by scraping off excess food from the dishes before washing them to prevent clogging the sink or dishwasher. Sort your dishes by material and the level of dirt to ensure effective cleaning.

For greasy pots and pans, it is recommended to soak them in hot soapy water before washing. Also, consider using a dish rack or drying mats.

Keep the kitchen clutter-free

Regularly remove excess items from your countertops, cabinets, and drawers to create a more spacious environment. Also, group similar items together for easy access.

Maintain a regular cleaning schedule

To keep your kitchen and dishes sparkling clean at all times, it's important to follow a regular cleaning schedule. Set aside a specific time each week to do thorough cleaning, such as wiping down cabinets, washing refrigerator shelves, and degreasing kitchen appliances.

After every meal or cooking session, make it a habit to wipe down surfaces to prevent dirt and stains from building up. Also, wash dish towels, sponges, and cleaning cloths regularly to prevent bacterial growth. Consistency in cleaning will keep the kitchen and dishes clean without incurring extra costs.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!