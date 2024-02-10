How to clean gold jewelry: effective tips

UAportal tells you how to keep gold in its original form with the help of simple household ingredients. Bring back the shine to your jewelry.

Daily video

Mild soaking solution

For the first method of cleaning gold jewelry, you can create a mild cleaning solution by mixing warm water with a few drops of mild laundry soap in a bowl. Then, the gold jewelry should be placed in the solution and soaked for about 15-20 minutes, which will help to loosen and remove any dirt or tarnish from the jewelry.

After the soaking process, the jewelry can be gently brushed with a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove any remaining dirt. After that, rinse the jewelry under warm water and wipe it dry with a soft cloth to restore its shine.

Read also: Is it possible to wear gold and silver at the same time: how metal affects the body

Baking soda paste

The second way to clean gold jewelry is to create a cleaning paste based on baking soda and water for more stubborn stains. The mixture should be applied to the soiled areas of the jewelry with a cotton swab and gently rubbed in with your fingers. After that, leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse the jewelry under warm water. Finally, wipe it dry with a soft cloth.

Vinegar bath

One of the most effective ways to clean gold jewelry is to create a solution by mixing equal parts of white vinegar and water in a bowl and immersing the jewelry in it for 15-20 minutes. The acidic properties of vinegar help to dissolve any accumulated dirt present on the gold. After the specified time, the jewelry should be removed and gently cleaned with a soft toothbrush and then rinsed under warm water and dried thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth to restore its shine.

As a reminder, silver jewelry and some costume jewelry often begins to tarnish and darken. We've told you about an easy way to solve this problem.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!