There are simple and effective ways to clean your iron without any hassle. UAportal will tell you how to maintain the proper condition of the equipment.

Lemon juice

First, mix equal parts lemon juice and water in a small bowl. Then dip a soft cloth into the mixture and gently rub the surface of the iron's sole. After that, you can wipe the iron with a damp cloth and let it dry before using it again.

Salt

The iron should be set to the highest temperature without steam, and salt should be poured onto a sheet of parchment paper. After that, gently rub the iron over the salt on the paper until the salt disappears. Then, pour a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water into the water tank and turn on the iron to steam for a few minutes. Next, the sole should be wiped with a clean cloth or paper towel to make sure all residue is removed.

Vinegar solution

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a container. The solution can then be poured into the water tank of the iron and heated. When the solution is heated, leave it for a few minutes and then pour it out of the tank. After that, fill the tank with clean water and wipe the iron with an old rag to remove any remaining vinegar residue.

