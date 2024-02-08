How to clean tarnished silver: 4 easy ways

Cleaning tarnished silver can be easy if you use the right methods. UAportal has told you about several effective and simple ways to restore the shine to your jewelry.

Baking soda

Tarnished silver can be effectively cleaned by preparing a paste of baking soda and water, applying it to the tarnished silver and leaving it on for several hours or overnight. Afterwards, the paste can be washed off and the silver can be polished with a soft cloth to restore its shine.

Aluminum foil and baking soda

Another effective tip for cleaning tarnished silver is to line a bowl with aluminum foil, add baking soda, and pour boiling water over the silver. After the tarnish disappears, the silver should be rinsed and polished with a clean cloth to restore its shine.

Lemon juice and salt

A natural method of cleaning tarnished silver is to create a mixture of lemon juice and salt. This mixture can be used to gently wipe the tarnished areas and then rinse the silver thoroughly before drying and polishing it to achieve a good result.

Polishing with a specialized silver cleaner

A specialty silver cleaner can be used to remove stubborn tarnish. Follow the instructions on the product, as special application and polishing methods may be required to effectively remove tarnish and restore shine. It is important to avoid using cleaners with ammonia or chlorine, as they can harm the products.

