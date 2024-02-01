How to clean a dirty frying pan without chemicals: Useful tips

When it comes to cleaning dirty pans without the use of chemicals, these effective tips are sure to deliver brilliant results. UAportal told you about natural and simple approaches to restore the shine of dishes.

Vinegar and baking soda

When it comes to how to clean a dirty frying pan without chemicals, one great tip is to sprinkle the pan with baking soda and then pour vinegar over it. The mixture will start to sizzle, loosening the stuck bits of grease. Leave it on for a few minutes, then scrub with a sponge or brush.

Salt and lemon

Sprinkle the skillet with plenty of salt, then cut a lemon in half and rub it over the salt, squeezing out the juice. This combination will help remove grease and soot. Once clean, rinse and dry the skillet thoroughly.

Boiling water

A simple but effective tip for cleaning a dirty skillet is to boil water in it. Fill the skillet with water and bring it to a boil, then leave it on low heat for a few minutes. This will loosen the stuck food particles and it will be easier to peel them off.

Foil

If there is musty food residue on the pan, a useful tip is to use crumpled aluminum foil to scrub it off. After removing as much food as possible, roll a piece of aluminum foil into a ball and use it to scrape off any residue. The foil won't scratch the surface, but is abrasive enough to effectively clean it.

