Cast iron radiators need regular cleaning and maintenance to ensure optimal performance and durability. UAportal has learned some practical life hacks for effectively maintaining the condition of cast iron radiators.

Vinegar and water

Mix a mixture of vinegar and water in a spray bottle and then spray it on the radiator. After the solution sits for a few minutes to loosen dirt and grime, wipe the radiator with a clean, dry cloth to remove the solution and grime. This natural method effectively cleans cast iron radiators without the use of harsh chemicals.

Brush

Use a small, soft brush to remove any loose dust and debris from the radiator. After making sure you have reached all the corners and crevices where dust can accumulate, then vacuum the radiator with a brush attachment to remove any remaining dust and dirt.

Natural oils

After cleaning the radiator, apply a small amount of oil to a soft cloth and gently rub it onto the surface of the radiator. This gives it a beautiful shine and protects it from corrosion. In addition, natural oils prevent dust and dirt from sticking to the surface of the battery, making it easier to clean in the future.

