How to drink alcohol to avoid a hangover: three life hacks

UAportal tells you about tips that will help you enjoy a party without a terrible hangover. These life hacks will help you wake up refreshed and ready for a new day.

Stay hydrated

To avoid a hangover, it is very important to stay hydrated while drinking alcohol. A tip is to alternate alcoholic drinks with glasses of water, which will help counteract the dehydrating effects of alcohol and keep you hydrated throughout the evening.

In addition, drinking a glass of water before bed can help you replenish fluids and prevent dehydration. Consider adding electrolytes to your water, such as a pinch of salt or a drop of lemon juice, to boost rehydration and reduce the chance of a hangover.

Consume food

Eating before and during alcohol consumption can play a crucial role in preventing hangovers. A tip is to include foods rich in nutrients that support alcohol metabolism, such as eggs, asparagus, and bananas.

These foods contain valuable vitamins and minerals that help the liver break down alcohol and remove toxins. In addition, eating proteins and healthy fats before drinking alcohol can slow down the absorption of alcohol in the body, helping to prevent a severe hangover the next day.

Get a good night's sleep

Getting enough sleep after drinking is crucial to avoiding a hangover. A tip is to create a calming bedtime routine that will promote restful sleep.

This can include taking a warm bath or shower, practicing deep breathing or meditation, and avoiding stimulating activities or screens before bed. Prioritizing quality sleep allows the body to effectively process alcohol and recover, minimizing potential hangover symptoms the next day.

