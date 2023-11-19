Repotting potted flowers is an important step in maintaining a healthy home garden. However, it is important to proceed with caution so as not to harm the plants. In this article, UAportal provides tips on how to effectively transplant home flowers, ensuring their better growth.

Daily video

Avoid common mistakes

It is important to avoid transplanting in winter and autumn, as these seasons usually correspond to periods of hibernation or abundant flowering of plants. When the flower is dormant or focused solely on growth, disrupting its normal regimen by repotting can create unnecessary problems and affect the overall condition of the plant.

In addition, it is very important to refrain from repotting sick plants or those affected by insect pests. Moving them to new pots can lead to their death. Therefore, it is advisable to cure the plant before repotting.

Time and method

Determining the ideal time to repot depends on the specific type of plant. Young plants may need to be repotted annually to provide them with sufficient space to grow. More mature plants are usually repotted every two years.

Read also: You don't have to water for a month: top 6 immortal houseplants that even children can handle

It is worth paying attention to the rapid drying of the soil, the formation of lumps, the roots occupy the entire space of the pot, the plant rises above the soil level, or the roots stick out through the drainage holes. If you notice these signs, it's time to repot.

The process of transplanting

Transplanting indoor flowers follows a simple procedure. First, carefully remove the plant from the old pot, being careful not to damage the roots. If there is mold or pests, gently shake off the soil. Then, use a sharp knife to carefully cut off any rotten or damaged parts of the roots and sprinkle them with crushed charcoal to promote healing.

Subsequently, place the plant in a new pot, holding it securely, and cover it with fresh soil. After repotting, it is advisable to wait 2-3 days before watering the plant. Spray the leaves lightly if they are drooping.

Remember, some plant species can be dangerous to people and animals in the house.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!