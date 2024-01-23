How to revive a faded orchid: 5 effective tips

Orchids are known for their hardiness, but sometimes they can wilt if they are not properly cared for. However, even in such cases, there are ways to revive these flowers. UAportal told you that if you detect signs of slow growth in time, you can use the following five effective methods to save the orchid.

Assess the roots

Carefully remove the orchid from the pot and examine its roots. If you notice green or white roots, this indicates that the plant can be revived.

Create an optimal moist environment

Place the orchid in a container with moss to prevent fungal growth and create favorable humidity conditions. Start by adding clean water to the container, filling it to 5 cm, and remove any dried roots. Place the orchid on top of the moss so that the roots are in contact and place the container near a window.

Separate and care for new shoots

As soon as your orchid begins to sprout shoots, leaves, and roots, it's time to separate the new parts from the old. Move them to a small vessel with water and live moss, which will provide the perfect environment for further growth.

Transplanting

When new shoots continue the active phase of growth, it becomes necessary to transplant the orchid into a new pot. Make sure the plant has well-developed, strong green or white roots and several bright green leaves.

The right location and temperature

Find a place for the restored orchid on the east or, if necessary, on the west side that supports optimal growth. Maintain temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius during the day and at least 18 degrees Celsius at night.

