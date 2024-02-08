How to wean a cat from scratching furniture: 4 effective methods

Pet owners often face the problem of cats scratching furniture. UAportal has told you about effective ways to solve this common problem.

Install a scratching post

One of the most effective ways to stop your cat from scratching furniture is to provide it with a large number of scratching posts. Make sure they are sturdy and tall enough to allow your cat to fully stretch out when scratching. Place scratching posts near furniture that your cat tends to scratch, and encourage them to use them with toys and treats.

Use repellent sprays or tapes

Another useful approach is to use repellent sprays or double-sided sticky tapes on furniture. Cats usually don't like the smell of citrus, so sprays with this scent can keep them from scratching. Double-sided tape on furniture can also prevent them from scratching it, as animals don't like the sticky feeling on their paws.

Trim your cat's nails regularly

It is important to keep your cat's claws healthy by trimming them regularly. Be sure to use special tools and be careful not to harm the animal. If you don't know how to do this, ask your veterinarian or a professional groomer to demonstrate the correct technique.

Provide physical and mental stimulation

Cats often scratch out of boredom or lack of physical and mental stimulation. Keep them occupied with toys, interactive games, and climbing structures to reduce the likelihood of them scratching furniture.

