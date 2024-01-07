How to polish a kitchen sink without using chemicals: Useful life hacks

UAportal has prepared unconventional but effective ways to help polish a kitchen sink without using chemicals. We'll take a look at these effective life hacks for achieving sparkling cleanliness.

Vinegar and baking soda

Polishing your kitchen sink without using chemicals can be achieved by creating a paste of equal parts baking soda and water. Rub the paste into the sink and then spray it with distilled white vinegar. After letting the mixture fizz for a few minutes, it should be rinsed off with hot water.

Lemon and salt scrub

Another effective life hack for polishing your kitchen sink is to cut a lemon in half, dip it in salt, and use it as a natural scrub. The acidity of the lemon helps break down stains, and the salt adds abrasive power. After cleaning, rinse the sink with hot water to make it shiny and clean.

Olive oil and a microfiber cloth

Once the sink is clean, you can give it a final shine by polishing it with olive oil and a microfiber cloth. Apply a small amount of oil to the cloth, and then polish the sink in a circular motion to shine.

