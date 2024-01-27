How to clean a mirror from stubborn stains: 3 useful life hacks

Mirrors can be a challenge when it comes to achieving a perfectly flawless surface. Stubborn stains, unsightly black dots, and muddy streaks can ruin its appearance. UAportal has revealed practical and at the same time simple ways to remove dirt without harming the surface.

Perfume

Discover an ingenious life hack using perfume or cologne to quickly remove stains on mirror surfaces. Take a cotton pad and apply a generous amount of perfume. Wipe the stained surface of the mirror thoroughly.

Vinegar

A vinegar solution is a reliable tool for dealing with stubborn stains on a mirror. Mix vinegar and water in equal proportions (1:1) and wipe the surface in a circular motion.

Tights

Before you say goodbye to your worn or torn tights, consider their potential to restore your mirror surface. Start by cleaning the mirror with soapy water, thoroughly wiping each stain. Use old tights to polish the surface to a shine.

