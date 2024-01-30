How to clean a glass surface without leaving streaks: 3 effective life hacks

Cleaning a glass hob can be a daunting task because you want it to be spotlessly clean. Although traditional methods may not be able to cope with this task, UAportal has told you about three unusual life hacks that will provide an effective and pleasant result.

Glass cleaner

A universal tool that effectively copes with grease and dirt on glass surfaces. However, for more stubborn dirt, such as soot or grease from cooking, this product may not be enough. In such cases, you should use professional cleaning products before using glass cleaner.

Tablets for dishwashers

Surprisingly enough, dishwasher tablets can be a valuable resource for removing grease from a glass hob. Dissolve it in warm water and apply the liquid to the surface.

Then use a sponge or cloth to gently wipe away dirt and grease. Finally, wipe the hob thoroughly with a soft, clean cloth to avoid streaks.

Vinegar

An affordable and effective solution for dealing with dirt on a glass hob is vinegar. One of the advantages is that it usually leaves a minimal amount of streaks, giving your hob a pristine look.

