Discover simple and effective methods to achieve cleanliness in the bathroom without any hassle. UAportal has prepared 3 life hacks that are effective and do not require large expenses.

Daily video

Vinegar

A solution of vinegar and water in equal parts should be mixed in a spray bottle, sprayed on the faucet and tile, and then left for a few minutes. After that, it can be wiped with a microfiber cloth. The surfaces should be rinsed with water and finally wiped with a clean cloth to ensure that no streaks remain.

Read also: How to easily clean the bathtub from stubborn limescale

Baking soda

Baking soda and water should be used to create a paste to clean the faucet and tiles to remove dirt and stubborn stains. The mild abrasiveness works effectively without causing any damage to the surfaces. After rinsing thoroughly with water, polish with a soft cloth to a glossy finish.

Lemon juice

Cut a lemon in half, dip it in salt, and use it to clean your faucet and tiles. The acid in lemon effectively removes hard water stains and mineral deposits, while salt adds scrubbing properties. After that, rinse the surface with water and then wipe it with a microfiber cloth.

UAportal has prepared some simple tips to help you clean your bathroom quickly and efficiently. You will need baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!