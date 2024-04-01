How to wash the hose in the bathroom until it shines: 3 simple life hacks

Keeping your bathtub hose clean is essential to a clean bathroom. UAportal has prepared practical methods that you can use with your own hands to achieve an excellent result.

Method with baking soda and vinegar

To make the bath hose shine, sprinkle the surface with baking soda. Leave it for a few minutes for it to take effect. Then spray white vinegar on the baking soda and let it sit for a few minutes.

After that, the hose should be cleaned with a brush or sponge, paying special attention to stubborn stains. Finally, rinse it with warm water for a shiny, clean surface.

Lemon-salt scrub

For a natural and effective shine, you can cut a lemon in half and immerse it in coarse salt. Use it to scrub the hose, paying particular attention to areas with soap scum or stubborn stains. The acidity of the lemon combined with the abrasive salt will help break down the dirt and make it sparkling clean.

A mixture of household soap and baking soda

By mixing dish soap and baking soda to a thick consistency, you can create a powerful cleaning paste. Apply it all over the hose, making sure every area is covered. Leave the paste for 10-15 minutes so that it has time to act on any dirt or plaque.

