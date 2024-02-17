Learn about simple and effective methods to achieve clean windows without streaks. UAportal has told you about three life hacks that will make this process easier for you.

Newspaper

Using a crumpled newspaper to wipe windows is an effective method for achieving a streak-free shine. Apply your preferred glass cleaner to the surface and then wipe it off with the paper. The texture of the newspaper and the minimal amount of lint ensure that glass surfaces remain shiny.

Vinegar and water solution

A simple and effective cleaning solution can be created using equal parts vinegar and water. This natural mixture effectively removes dirt, grime, and grease from windows. It also dries quickly and leaves a streak-free shine, making it a great alternative to store-bought glass cleaners.

Microfiber cloth

Using a microfiber cloth to clean and dry your windows gives you excellent results. Its fine fibers absorb water and dirt without leaving streaks. Microfiber cloths are washable and reusable, making them an environmentally friendly and cost-effective option for keeping windows sparkling clean.

