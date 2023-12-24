How to clean a microwave oven from grease: effective life hacks

When it comes to cleaning a microwave oven, certain methods can be highly effective in removing stubborn stains and deposits. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you clean your microwave from stubborn dirt.

Daily video

Easy cleaning with vinegar and steam

To easily clean your microwave oven, fill a dish with equal parts water and vinegar. Place it in the microwave and heat for 5 minutes. The steam will soften any dirt and make it easier to wipe off. The vinegar also helps to eliminate unpleasant odors, leaving the microwave fresh.

Also read: What foods should not be heated in the microwave: tips for young housewives

Lemon and water



For a natural, pleasantly scented cleaning method, fill a microwave-safe bowl with water and add a few slices of lemon. Heat for 3 minutes to allow the steam to condense and soften the dirt. Lemon helps break down stains and penetrates grease, making it easier to clean your microwave.

Baking soda scrub

Make a paste of baking soda and water, and then use a damp cloth to apply it to the inside of your microwave. Leave it on for 15 minutes to loosen dirt and food splashes. Afterwards, wipe the microwave with a damp cloth and it will shine like new without any harsh chemicals.

As a reminder, we told you why you shouldn't turn off the microwave before the scheduled time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!