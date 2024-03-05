How to clean the kitchen without chemicals: three effective remedies

You can keep your kitchen clean without the use of chemicals using natural methods, providing a healthy environment for cooking. UAportal told you about useful cleaning tips.

Baking soda and vinegar

When cleaning your kitchen without chemicals, try using a mixture of baking soda and vinegar to clean surfaces. This natural, non-toxic solution is an effective way to remove stubborn food and grease stains. For very stubborn stains, make a paste of baking soda and a little vinegar, apply it to the surface, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rub and rinse.

Using lemon juice and salt

Another effective method of cleaning the kitchen without chemicals is to use lemon juice and salt. Simply sprinkle salt on half a lemon and wipe surfaces, such as stainless steel sinks or cutting boards, to remove dirt and unpleasant odors.

Hydrogen peroxide

Use an all-purpose cleaner that you can make yourself by mixing equal parts water and hydrogen peroxide. Add a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender or tea tree, to add a pleasant scent. This solution is well suited for wiping kitchen surfaces and disinfecting cutting boards.

