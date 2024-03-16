How to open a bottle without a corkscrew: interesting life hacks

Finding ways to open a bottle without a corkscrew can be a common occurrence. Therefore, UAportal has prepared valuable life hacks that use everyday items that effectively solve this problem.

Key

To open a bottle without a corkscrew, you can use a simple key. It should be inserted into the cork at a slight angle, avoiding the center.

Then you should twist it and gradually press on it to make it easier to remove the cork. This method may require some effort.

Screwdriver

Another way to open a corked bottle is to use a screwdriver. Carefully insert the long screw into the center of the cork, and then use a screwdriver to push it in. Next, gently and slowly pull the cork out with the help of the auxiliary lever, pressing the screw against the edge of the bottle.

Soft object

Wrap a towel around the bottom of the bottle and tap it firmly on a hard surface. Pressure and friction should gradually break the cork, allowing you to open the bottle.

