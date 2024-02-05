How to clean the toilet to shine: 3 useful life hacks

Keeping a clean home is a priority for many people, which often prompts them to look for ways to simplify and save time on cleaning. Bathrooms require regular maintenance due to the rapid spread of germs in a high humidity environment. To effectively solve this problem, UAportal has prepared three simple but effective life hacks using common household items.

Daily video

Vinegar

Vinegar, known for its ability to fight odors and dissolve mineral deposits, is one of the most effective cleaning products. For this method, you just need to pour it into the toilet and leave it overnight. The next morning, just wipe with a cloth or brush to restore the toilet's appearance.

Apple cider vinegar, baking soda, and iodine

For the second method, take a glass of apple cider vinegar, baking soda, and pharmacy iodine. Heat the vinegar to 40 degrees Celsius, then mix it with two drops of iodine and a tablespoon of baking soda. After mixing, leave the solution on the toilet overnight and rinse it off in the morning.

Citric acid paste

The third method involves creating a citric acid paste. Apply the mixture evenly to the surface of the toilet bowl and leave it on for 2-3 hours. After that, a thorough cleaning with a brush and water will remove any dirt or stains.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!