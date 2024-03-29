How to clean a coat at home: 4 useful tips

If you want to clean your coat with household items, try these tips. UAportal has prepared life hacks that will help you achieve excellent results.

Vinegar and baking soda

To clean a coat at home, you can prepare a mixture of equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. The solution can be lightly sprinkled on clothes, highlighting all the contaminated areas. Afterwards, you need to sprinkle soda on wet areas and gently rub it with a brush with soft bristles.

Steam cleaning

First of all, you need to fill the iron with water and set it to steam mode. Afterwards, the coat should be hung on a hanger and ironed over it at a distance of several centimeters to avoid direct contact with the fabric. After that, it should be allowed to dry completely before wearing.

Odor removal

Place the coat in a large plastic bag and add some scented dryer sheets. The package should be closed and slightly shaken so that the aroma seeps into the clothes. Leaving the coat in the bag overnight will help the fragrances eliminate any unwanted odors.

Removal of coils

To effectively remove coils, you need to fill the spray bottle with a mixture of equal parts of water and white vinegar. Then lightly spray the coat in places covered with lint and leave for a few minutes to let the solution work. Afterwards, you can use a lint roller or sticky tape to gently remove the lint.

