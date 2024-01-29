Removing pet hair from carpets can turn into a daily problem. UAportal told you that there are three convenient things that you probably already have at home that will help make this task quick and easy.

Pet brush

If you are a happy cat or dog owner, you most likely already have a pet brush. Not only is it essential for grooming your furry friend, but it's also surprisingly effective at removing hair from long-pile carpets.

Brush the carpet thoroughly with the pet brush to loosen and remove pet hair. This will also ensure a more thorough cleaning.

Rubber gloves

For carpets with a short pile, any cleaning gloves will help you. Put them on and moisten them with water and simply run your hands over the carpet surface. The rubbery texture of the gloves helps to attract and collect loose pet hair.

Window scraper

If you are dealing with carpets with a dense pile or made of synthetic fibers, a window scraper is the perfect solution. Cleaning them often results in electrified pile that clings. Fortunately, a rubber window brush can easily solve this problem.

Slide the scraper firmly across the carpet while pressing lightly. The rubber acts like a magnet, picking up and collecting the pesky hairs, ensuring a clean carpet without much effort.

