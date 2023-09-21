How to whiten teeth at home

UAportal has prepared an article that will help you achieve a snow-white smile at home safely. You will learn how to achieve a brighter and more confident smile.

Whitening toothpaste

Whitening toothpastes contain mild abrasives that help remove surface stains. You should brush your teeth for at least two minutes, ensuring that all areas of the mouth are treated. After brushing, it is recommended to rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.

Baking soda

You can make a paste by mixing a small amount of baking soda with water. This paste should be applied to a toothbrush and gently brushed for two minutes. Baking soda is a natural whitener that can help remove stains and make your smile brighter.

Hydrogen peroxide

It is recommended to mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water and rinse your mouth for a minute. After that, spit out the liquid and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water. Hydrogen peroxide has whitening properties that can help lighten the colour of your teeth.

Strawberries

Ripe strawberries can be mashed and applied to your teeth with a toothbrush or your finger. Leave the puree on your teeth for a few minutes and then rinse your mouth thoroughly. The natural acids in strawberries help remove stains and whiten teeth.

Maintain good hygiene

We recommend brushing your teeth at least twice a day, flossing daily, and visiting your dentist for cleanings and checkups regularly. In addition, avoiding foods and drinks that can stain your teeth, such as coffee, tea, and red wine, can help you maintain a bright smile.

