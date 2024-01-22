How to whiten your shoelaces in 10 minutes: 3 handy tips and tricks

White laces tend to accumulate dirt and become darker over time. However, there are reliable methods that will help to return your shoelaces to their original, white appearance. UAportal told you about three tried-and-true tricks that can be used to effectively whiten your shoelaces in just 10 minutes.

Daily video

Toothpaste

Toothpaste proves to be a great option when it comes to whitening dirty shoelaces. Simply apply it and use a toothbrush to thoroughly scrub the entire surface. This method will help in restoring their white color.

Read also: How to clean leather shoes to make them look as good as new

Medical Alcohol

Remove stubborn gray patina with the help of ammonia. Wash them first and after the process is done, make sure that the laces are thoroughly dried. After that, use a dropper to apply a small amount of ammonia on the fabric and let them dry completely.

Soda and lemon

A mixture of baking soda and lemon juice can effectively whiten your laces. Create a paste-like consistency by mixing baking soda and lemon juice, then gently apply it to your laces and leave the mixture on for about 10 minutes. At the end, rinse the laces thoroughly and you will see them turn white again.

As a reminder, the odor of worn out shoes can be unpleasant and discouraging. There are tried and tested methods that can help reduce and remove unpleasant odor from shoes.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !