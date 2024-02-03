How to whiten a yellowed window sill: 4 effective remedies

UAportal talked about simple but effective methods of whitening a yellowed window sill. Learn how to clean your space with these proven tips.

Daily video

Baking soda

To whiten a yellowed window sill, you can create a paste of baking soda and vinegar. Apply the paste to the yellowed areas and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. After that, brush or sponge the window sill and rinse with water.

See also: How to clean a dirty window sill: tips

Lemon juice

An effective method of whitening a yellow window sill is to use lemon juice. Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto the yellowed areas and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Then wipe the window sill with a sponge or cloth and rinse with water.

Hydrogen peroxide solution

A solution of hydrogen peroxide and water can also be used to whiten a yellow window sill. Mix equal parts of these ingredients in a spray bottle and spray on the yellowed areas. Wait a few minutes and wipe off the solution with a clean cloth.

Vinegar

Another powerful ingredient for whitening a yellow window sill is white vinegar. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray on the yellowed areas. After the product has stood for a few minutes, wipe it off with a damp cloth.

As a reminder, we wrote about another interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!