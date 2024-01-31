How to stay positive on difficult working days: 3 effective life hacks

Regardless of your job or position, everyone faces difficult and frustrating days at work. These moments can be psychologically challenging and lead to feelings of apathy and emotional burnout. UAportal has prepared three simple ways to switch your focus and approach these days with a positive attitude.

Daily video

Remodel your workplace

Your immediate environment can significantly affect your productivity. Take a break from monotonous or routine tasks by devoting at least half an hour or a lunch break to it.

Consider transforming your workspace by cleaning it up and adding decorative touches. This will not only distract you from your current problems, but will also bring a freshness to the environment that will give you a much-needed boost.

Manage your time

On the eve of a busy day full of tasks and responsibilities, it's important not to procrastinate. Instead, take the initiative to get some of your work done in advance. In addition, try to prevent such overloads by planning and scheduling tasks in advance, ideally a week or even several days in advance.

Communicate with your colleagues

In times of stress and difficulty, the support and camaraderie of your coworkers can make a big difference. Prioritize opportunities to socialize with your team members, whether it's during coffee breaks or informal conversations. Communicate with them about both work-related and non-work-related issues.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to unleash your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!