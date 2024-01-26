How to purify tap water at home: Useful life hacks

When it comes to providing access to clean tap water at home, there are various effective methods of purifying it without using filters, as reported by UAportal. These methods can be especially useful in emergency situations.

Boiling water

Boiling water for at least one minute can kill bacteria, viruses, and parasites. After boiling, the water should be allowed to cool before drinking. This method is particularly useful in emergency situations or when access to other cleaning methods is limited.

Using a clean cloth

Another way to purify tap water at home without filters is to use a clean cloth or coffee filter to strain sediment from the water. By pouring the water through the cloth or coffee filter into a clean container, you can remove any visible particles or impurities. This is especially important for tap water that may be safe but contains sediment. While this approach does not eliminate microorganisms, it can effectively purify water from larger impurities.

Adding lemon

A practical method to improve the taste of tap water and kill certain types of bacteria is to add a few drops of lemon juice. The acidity of lemon juice can neutralize certain microorganisms. Although this is not a guaranteed method of purification, adding lemon can improve the taste of water in a pinch.

