How to clean the iron from carbon deposits: effective ways

It is easy to get rid of stubborn carbon deposits on the iron with simple household products such as vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice, and salt. UAportal found out that these natural methods are safe and practical ways to deal with this problem.

Vinegar and baking soda

The method of quickly cleaning the iron from carbon deposits using a mixture of vinegar and baking soda is quite effective. First, you should prepare a paste by combining equal parts of these ingredients, and then apply it to the sole of the iron. It is important to leave the paste on for a few minutes and then gently clean the surface with a soft cloth or sponge.

Toothpaste

Another way to clean the iron from carbon deposits is to use toothpaste. You can apply a small amount of non-gel toothpaste to the sole of the iron and gently scrub the surface with a soft cloth. Finally, wipe everything with a damp cloth to remove any residue.

Lemon juice and salt

Another effective method is to create a solution of lemon juice and salt in equal parts until a paste is formed. This paste should then be applied to the sole of the iron and left for a few minutes. After that, the surface can be cleaned with a soft cloth, using the abrasive nature of the salt to remove the carbon.

