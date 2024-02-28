How to clean an old carpet: 3 effective tips

When it comes to keeping an old carpet clean, using effective cleaning methods is extremely important. UAportal has told you what to do with old carpets to keep them looking good.

Vacuum regularly

To effectively clean the carpet and remove surface dirt, you should use a vacuum cleaner with a whisking attachment or a rotating brush. It is important to deal with spills and stains as soon as they appear.

Baking soda

If an old carpet has developed a musty odor over time, sprinkle baking soda on the surface and leave it for several hours. Then vacuum to remove any lingering odors.

Professional cleaning services

For deep cleaning or restoration of an old carpet, it is advisable to use the services of a professional cleaning company. They have the experience and equipment to effectively clean and treat old carpets, extending their life and restoring their appearance.

