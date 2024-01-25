How to clean tablecloths from grease stains: Three simple remedies

When dealing with grease stains on tablecloths, it is very important to know the most effective methods of removing them. UAportal has provided practical solutions for this common problem.

Daily video

Cornstarch and soap

When dealing with grease stains on tablecloths, one effective method is to sprinkle cornstarch on the stain so that it absorbs the grease. Then mix a few drops of laundry soap with hot water and gently blot the stain with a clean cloth. Rinse the tablecloth with warm water and spread it out to air dry.

Read also: The network showed a way how to conveniently store spices in the kitchen: a useful video-lifhack

White vinegar and baking soda

Another useful way to fight grease stains on the tablecloth is to create a paste of white vinegar and baking soda. Apply the paste to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes. After that, gently scrub the affected area with a soft brush, then rinse the tablecloth with cold water.

Lemon juice and salt

An alternative approach to deal with greasy stains is to create a mixture of lemon juice and salt. Apply this mixture to the stain and rub it in gently. Leave it on for a while and then rinse the tablecloth with cold water. The natural acidity of lemon juice combined with the abrasive texture of salt can effectively break down and remove grease stains from the fabric.

Earlier UAportal wrote about various natural methods to quickly, effectively and with minimal products to scent your kitchen after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !