How to clean the meat grinder after use: 3 useful life hacks

There are useful life hacks that provide practical solutions to keep your meat grinder clean and efficient. UAportal told what you should know to achieve excellent results.

Use of bread

Cleaning the meat grinder can be simplified by using bread. After work, disassemble the device and remove the remaining meat. Then pass a piece of bread through a meat grinder to collect the remains, because it absorbs fat and oil.

Freezing details

Another effective tip for cleaning the meat grinder after use is to freeze its parts before cleaning. By placing the parts in the freezer for about 30 minutes, the remaining meat or fat will harden and it will be easier to remove them. After cooling, gently scrape off the residue with a small brush or toothpick.

Vinegar

For thorough cleaning of the meat grinder, use a vinegar solution. After disassembly, soak the parts in a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar for about 30 minutes.

Acidic properties help break down stubborn meat or fat residues. After that, clean the parts with a brush, rinse them thoroughly and dry them completely so that your meat grinder becomes sparkling clean and does not have an unpleasant smell.

