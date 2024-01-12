How to clean a carpet without dry cleaning: 3 effective life hacks

When it comes to cleaning your carpet, it's worth considering alternative methods before turning to dry cleaning. UAportal told you about proven home remedies that can help you with this.

Daily video

Tea brew

For light stains on dark carpets, a simple brew can work wonders. Start by spreading used tea leaves evenly over the stained surface. Let it dry completely and then remove any residue with a vacuum cleaner.

Read also: How to lay laminate flooring at home: repair tips

Vinegar solution

The vinegar solution is a great option for various stains on carpets. Prepare the mixture by diluting 20 ml of table vinegar in a liter of water. Soak a cloth in the solution and gently blot the stained area.

After about 20 minutes, remove the residue with a clean, dry cloth. Finally, vacuum the carpet to restore its original appearance.

Baking soda and salt

A combination of baking soda and salt is incredibly effective for removing stubborn grease stains on carpets. Mix these two ingredients in equal parts and sprinkle the mixture on the affected area. Leave it on for about 30 minutes to absorb the grease and then use a vacuum cleaner to remove the residue.

Earlier, we wrote about 20 life hacks that will help you clean your apartment faster.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!