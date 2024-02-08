How to clean a pan of burnt food: Effective tips

When the pot is burnt, it is very important to know effective cleaning methods to return it to its original state. UAportal told you about a few effective tips that will help you solve this problem.

Using baking soda and vinegar

When the pan is burnt, one effective way to clean it is to use a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. First, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the burnt areas, then pour vinegar over everything and leave it for a few minutes. After that, use a scraper to scrub out the mixture and then wash the pan with warm, soapy water.

Boiling with water and lemon

Another way to clean a burnt pan is by boiling water with lemon. Simply fill the pan with water, cut a lemon in half and place it inside. Bring the water to a boil, turn off the heat and let it cool. After that, use a scrubber to scrub the pot and then wash it with detergent.

Using salt and oil

To remove burnt food from the pan, sprinkle a generous amount of salt on the affected areas. Then, drizzle the salt with a small amount of oil and use a paper towel to wipe off the mixture. Once the burnt particles have been removed, wash the pan with warm, soapy water to make sure it is clean.

Soaking with detergent

Soak the pan in the sink with warm water and detergent to remove food residue. Leave it for a few hours or overnight and then use a scrubber to remove the burnt food. Soaking reduces the effort required for cleaning and can help prevent any damage.

