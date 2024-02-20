Preventing the formation of limescale in the toilet is essential to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in your bathroom. UAportal has figured it out and offers practical, easy-to-implement solutions to solve this problem.

Vinegar and baking soda

To effectively clean limescale in the toilet, a mixture of vinegar and baking soda can be one of the best methods. You can apply vinegar to the affected areas and leave it on for a few minutes. After that, you can sprinkle baking soda and scrub the limescale with a toilet brush. It is important to let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before cleaning for it to work effectively.

Lemon juice and salt scrub

Another effective method to remove limescale in the toilet is to create a lemon juice and salt scrub. You can make a paste from them and then apply it to the affected areas of the toilet. It is important to leave it on for a few minutes before scrubbing with a toilet brush.

Use of commercial products

Commercial products can be very effective in removing stubborn limescale stains. Follow the instructions on the package, apply the product to the affected areas and leave it on for the recommended time before flushing the toilet. To prevent dangerous chemical reactions, use these products in a well-ventilated area, wear protective gloves, and avoid mixing with other cleaning products.

