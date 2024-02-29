If you want to descale your kettle, using natural ingredients can be an effective and environmentally friendly approach. UAportal has explained how common household products, such as vinegar, lemons, baking soda, and citric acid, can help achieve thorough cleaning without the use of harsh chemicals.

Vinegar and water

Fill a kettle with equal parts water and white vinegar. Leave the solution for an hour to effectively break down limescale. Then boil the mixture and leave it to brew for another 15-20 minutes. After that, rinse the kettle thoroughly with clean water to remove any vinegar residue.

Lemon and baking soda

Put lemon slices in a kettle with a tablespoon of baking soda and cover it with water. Boil the solution and leave it for an hour. The natural acids in the lemon, together with the deodorizing properties of the baking soda, help dissolve limescale and eliminate any odors, leaving the kettle clean and fresh. Then rinse the kettle with clean water.

Citric acid

Mix a tablespoon of citric acid with water until a homogeneous solution is formed, and then pour it into the kettle. Leave the mixture for about 30 minutes to break down limescale. After that, boil the kettle and let the solution brew for another 10-15 minutes. Finally, rinse the kettle thoroughly with water.

