Updating the kitchen interior without expensive repairs can be an easy project. UAportal has prepared five tips that will help you update the room without resorting to major repairs.

Daily video

Update the textiles

A simple and effective way to start updating your kitchen is to change the textiles. Consider changing the curtains, tablecloths, towels, and placemats. Choose bright colors and patterns to breathe new life into your decor.

Change the layout

While drastic changes may not be possible, look for opportunities to redesign your kitchen. Consider finding a new place for the refrigerator or making room in the cabinets. You can even remove an unnecessary drawer and replace it with an open shelf to create a sense of space.

Utilize the dining area

Increase the space in a small kitchen by ditching the traditional table and opting for alternative options. Use the window sill as a dining area or buy a folding table that can be attached to the wall. This provides flexibility and saves space.

Update the cabinet fronts

Consider what your cabinet fronts are made of to decide how best to refresh their appearance. If they are made of wood, a fresh coat of paint can easily revitalize them.

For chipboard doors, you can use a self-adhesive film to give them a new look. In some cases, it may be more cost-effective to order new fronts instead of replacing the entire kitchen.

Change the colors

Don't be afraid to get creative with other elements of your kitchen. By repainting the refrigerator or stove above the work area in a bright color, you can instantly update the overall look. These small changes can easily be done every few months to keep your kitchen bright.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!