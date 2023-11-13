How to detect misinformation on the Internet: expert advice

In an Internet overflowing with information, it becomes extremely important to distinguish between trustworthy and misleading sources. UAportal has prepared effective tips that will help you navigate the online space and identify misinformation.

Check the source of information

Misinformation often comes from unreliable or biased sources. Do your research and look for reputable news outlets, experts you can trust, or official resources that provide accurate and factual information. By making sure that the source is trustworthy, you can be sure that the information you receive is accurate.

Check for consistency and corroboration of information

Misinformation usually contains inconsistencies, disagreements or contradictory details. If information seems suspicious, it is advisable to find additional sources to confirm its validity. Cross-checking with several reliable sources can help identify false or deceptive claims, providing a more accurate understanding of the topic.

Fact-checking and evaluating evidence

Misinformation often lacks supporting evidence, relies on anecdotal accounts, or selectively presents information that supports a particular narrative. By critically evaluating evidence and relying on factual sources, one can effectively distinguish misinformation from accurate and reliable information.

