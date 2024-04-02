UAportal shared simple but effective home tricks using glycerin, offering natural alternatives to store-bought products. From moisturizing sprays to rust protection, these tips will help with a variety of everyday needs.

Moisturizing spray

In order to prepare a moisturizing spray, you will need 1 cup of distilled water, 1/4 cup of glycerin and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. The resulting mixture should be poured into a spray bottle.

It should be shaken well before each use. The product should be sprayed on the skin for a moisturizing and soothing effect. This simple remedy is great not only for dry skin but also for refreshing and moisturizing hair.

Floor cleaner

To make a floor cleaner, mix 1/2 cup white vinegar, 1/4 cup glycerin, and 2 cups warm water in a bucket. This solution can be used to wash the floor for natural and effective cleaning.

Thanks to glycerin, the floor becomes shiny and without streaks. In addition, this product is safe for pets and children, making it a great eco-friendly alternative to commercial floor cleaners.

Rust protection

For rust protection, mix equal parts glycerin and white vinegar and apply to metal surfaces prone to corrosion. This solution acts as a protective barrier that prevents the formation of rust, thereby extending the life of metal objects.

