Finding ways to extend the life of household items and save money is the desire of every housewife. UAportal has told you about a few tips that can simplify household chores.

Ice and the washing machine

Ironing clothes after washing can be time-consuming. To make this process faster and easier, try this unconventional tip.

Throw a few ice cubes into the drum of your washing machine before drying your clothes. As the machine runs, the steam generated by the melting ice cubes will naturally smooth out the wrinkles in the fabric.

Iron and cutting board

Wooden cutting boards develop fine, visible scratches over time. Fortunately, there is a simple solution. Cover the scratched board with a damp towel and set the iron to the highest temperature. Gently run the hot iron over the surface, applying light pressure.

Glass and toothpaste

Scratched glass surfaces, such as glass tables, can damage the aesthetic appeal. Luckily, a common household product can help cover them up.

Take a fluoride toothpaste and apply it to a cotton pad or cloth. Gently buff the scratched surface with the toothpaste, and you'll be surprised how effective it is at reducing the appearance of scratches.

Iron and linoleum

Over time, linoleum will develop dents or marks that distort its appearance. However, there is an easy way to fix this problem with an iron.

Dampen a clean cloth and place it over the dent. Then turn the iron to steam mode and gently slide it over the rag-covered area for about 30 minutes. The combination of steam and pressure will help the linoleum to restore its original shape.

Silverware and baking soda foil

Old silver forks and spoons can lose their luster over time due to tarnishing. Fortunately, a simple kitchen trick can restore their former luster. First, boil a liter of water and add a sheet of aluminum foil to the boiling water.

Then pour in 50 grams of baking soda. As soon as the mixture boils, remove it from the heat and immerse the tarnished silverware in it. In a few minutes, the dark patina will disappear and your antique silverware will look as good as new.

