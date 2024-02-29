How to neutralize odors in the refrigerator: 5 effective tips

Protecting your refrigerator from unpleasant odors is essential to keeping food fresh. UAportal has revealed several ways to help you achieve cleanliness in the fridge.

Daily video

Baking soda

Just place an open box of baking soda on one of the shelves and it will absorb unpleasant odors. It is important to replace the box every 2-3 months to maintain its effectiveness.

Activated charcoal

Put a few pieces of activated charcoal in a container and leave it on a shelf. This will help absorb any unpleasant odors. The charcoal is also known for its ability to absorb moisture, which will help prevent mold.

Lemon or orange peels

Put a few peels in a small cloth bag and leave it in the fridge to freshen the air. They can also be used to create a homemade cleaning solution to disinfect surfaces in the fridge.

Vinegar

Dampen a cloth with vinegar and wipe the inside of the refrigerator to remove any lingering odors. Vinegar is also an effective natural disinfectant as it kills bacteria and mold spores.

Coffee grounds

Place the coffee grounds in a container with holes or a small muslin bag and leave it in the refrigerator.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!