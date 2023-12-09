UAportal told you how to stay awake when you need to stay awake. Learn about effective and practical methods that will help you stay awake longer.

Cold water

When a person starts to feel drowsy, they can splash cold water on their face. The shock of the cold water will help to wake up and stay awake. Besides, cold showers can also be an effective method.

Stay active

Physical activity can also force your body to stay awake. Taking a short walk, jumping around or just moving around is enough to get the blood pumping. Increased blood circulation and oxygen consumption will help focus the mind and avoid drowsiness.

Drink more water

Keeping your body hydrated can help fight fatigue. Drink water or herbal tea to stay awake and avoid the decline that occurs with dehydration. Avoid sugary drinks as they can lead to energy decline later in the day.

