How not to get tired while driving: 5 effective tips

Staying attentive while driving is very important for safety on the road. Implementing certain strategies can help drivers stay focused. UAportal has prepared a few tips to help you not get tired behind the wheel.

Get adequate rest and sleep

Proper rest and sleep are important to prevent fatigue behind the wheel. A minimum of 7-8 hours of sleep before a long trip is essential.

This ensures that your body is fully alert and reduces the risk of drowsiness behind the wheel. It is also important to take regular breaks while traveling to prevent exhaustion.

Stay well nourished

Proper hydration and nutrition play an important role in staying alert while driving. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, so it's important to drink plenty of water and avoid excessive amounts of caffeine or sugary drinks. Additionally, eating healthy snacks and meals while driving can help maintain energy levels and prevent fatigue.

Maintain a comfortable position behind the wheel

Maintaining a comfortable driving position can help prevent fatigue. Adjusting your seat and steering wheel to ensure proper posture can help avoid muscle strain, which can contribute to fatigue. It is also important to take short stretching breaks to release tension in the body and stay awake while traveling.

Stimulate the senses

Stimulating the senses can help fight fatigue while driving. Putting on upbeat music or talking to your passengers can keep the mind active and prevent drowsiness. Opening windows to allow fresh air in or using the air conditioner to keep the interior temperature comfortable can also help you stay alert.

Be aware of the time and route

Be mindful of the time of day and your chosen route to avoid fatigue. It's important to plan your trip so that you don't drive in the late hours of the day when fatigue sets in faster. In addition, choosing routes with scenic views or landmarks can help drivers stay attentive and focused throughout the journey.

