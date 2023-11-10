In this article, UAportal tells you how to prevent baldness and take care of your hair. By implementing these practices, you can protect your hair and maintain a healthy scalp for years to come.

Daily video

Regular hair care

Regular hair care is crucial to preventing early baldness. Start by using a mild shampoo and conditioner that is suitable for your hair type.

Wash your scalp regularly, massaging it gently to stimulate blood circulation. Consider incorporating a nutritious diet rich in vitamins and minerals that promote healthy hair.

Read also: 5 tips to nourish your scalp in the fall if your hair starts to fall out actively

Protecting hair from damage

Protecting your hair from damage is paramount to preventing early baldness. If using heat styling tools is unavoidable, apply a heat protection spray or serum before styling.

To protect your hair from the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays, wear a hat or apply a spray to protect your hair from UV rays. In addition, it is very important to be careful when using hair products that contain harsh chemicals as they can weaken hair follicles.

Managing stress levels

Effective stress management plays an important role in preventing hair loss and early baldness. Incorporate stress reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises into your daily routine.

Engage in regular physical activity to manage stress and improve your overall health. Getting enough sleep is also crucial for maintaining healthy hair and body.

To recap, we've already written about how to dry your hair properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!