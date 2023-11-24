How to get things in order 15 minutes before guests arrive: three handy tips

UAportal tells you how to quickly clean and add hospitality to your home in minutes. Get your home ready to welcome guests with these quick and easy tips.

Daily video

Create a designated area for clutter

One effective way to quickly clean up before guests arrive is to create a designated clutter area. Choose a place, such as a basket or box, where you can quickly gather things that are lying out of place. This quick cleanup method can clear surfaces and create a more organized space for guests.

Read also: How to remove dust so that it doesn't settle on furniture for a long time to come

Five-minute cleaning

Another quick trick for getting things in order 15 minutes before your guests arrive is the five-minute cleanup. Take a microfiber cloth and wipe all visible surfaces such as countertops, tables and mirrors with it. This simple task will instantly make your home cleaner.

Light a scented candle

If you want to create a pleasant and cozy atmosphere in no time, light a scented candle. You can choose a candle with a particular scent according to the occasion or the desired atmosphere. The flickering flame and pleasant aroma of the candle will create a cozy and inviting environment, thanks to which guests will instantly feel comfortable.

Recall, we wrote about one more interesting Chinese lifehack, which will help to easily get rid of dust in the apartment.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !