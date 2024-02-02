How to learn how to say no: 3 useful lifehacks

When we encounter people taking advantage of our willingness to help, it is important to be able to say no. Rejection shows our strength, not weakness. UAportal tells you how to deal with it without feeling uncomfortable.

Prioritize yourself

Let's say your parents are ardent fans of their country vacation. They insist that you help them in the household every weekend. Make it clear that you can only come once a month.

Firstly, you have your own personal life, secondly, you have weekend plans and you have the right to spend it as you like. And finally, their country property is their choice.

Do not respond to unspoken requests

A colleague sighs and remembers that there are still 10 days until the salary, and the child urgently needs a new tracksuit. They expect you to offer help and lend them money, especially if you have shown that you are always willing to come to the aid of others. Start to ignore this behavior from those around you.

Avoid excuses

Any form of excuse is a trap. An acquaintance notifies you that he will be in your city for a few days and would like to stay at your place. You do not want this at all, but you immediately start looking for reasons to refuse, while apologizing.

But be frank and say that it is inconvenient for you, but you know an inexpensive hotel nearby. If you hear displeasure in return, you are dealing with a manipulator. Such people are focused only on their own interests and neglect the desires of others.

