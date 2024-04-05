Grating beets can be a messy business, but with the right techniques, it doesn't have to be. UAportal has prepared tips that will help you not to get your hands dirty.

Food processor

When it comes to grating beets without getting your hands dirty, one of the best ways is to use a food processor. Just peel the beetroot and cut it into pieces. Then use the grater attachment without any mess.

Grater with a handle

Another useful way to grate beets without getting your hands dirty is to use a grater with a handle. The grated beets will fall right into the bowl, keeping your hands clean.

Disposable gloves

To keep your hands clean when grating beets, disposable gloves can be incredibly helpful. You just need to put them on before you start and then take them off when you're done.

Mandolin slicer



Another effective way to grate beets without getting your hands dirty is a mandolin slicer. The blade should be adjusted to the required thickness in order to get a perfectly grated vegetable in the shortest possible time.

Freezing



One unconventional but effective way to grate beets without getting your hands dirty is to freeze them first. When it's frozen, it's much easier to grate, ensuring that your fingers stay clean throughout the process.

