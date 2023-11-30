Chopping onions often becomes an unpleasant process due to eye irritation. UAportal provides effective methods on how to chop onions without crying.

Daily video

Chill the onion

One life hack to avoid tears while slicing onions is to refrigerate the onions for about 30 minutes before chopping them. Chilling the onion minimizes the release of substances that cause eye irritation. Additionally, using a sharp knife for chopping can further reduce their release.

Read also: Should you plant onions before winter: what you need to know

Cut near water

Another helpful tip is to chop the onions under a tap with running water. Water acts as a natural barrier, washing away the irritating substances released during onion chopping and reducing the likelihood of them reaching your eyes. You can chop onions with the faucet running or place a bowl of water nearby to rinse the knife and onions after chopping.

Use protective goggles or a fan

If your eyes tend to water while chopping onions, consider wearing safety goggles for eye protection. They prevent irritating substances from entering your eyes. Additionally, placing a fan near the cutting area can help blow away irritants, reducing the likelihood of tears.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!