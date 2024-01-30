When it comes to chopping onions, there are some effective tips and tricks to help you do it without tears. From using the right tools to preparing the onion before cutting, UAportal has told you how to do it.

Daily video

Use a sharp knife

One of the useful tips on how to chop onions without crying is to use a sharp knife. It will help to cut onions more efficiently, releasing less irritating gas that causes tears.

Cooling the onions

Another effective tip is to chill the onion before slicing. This helps to reduce the release of irritating gas, minimizing the likelihood of tears. Putting the onion in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before slicing will make the process easier.

Slicing under running water

Another useful tip is to rinse the onions under running water. This method helps to wash away the irritating gas, reducing the chance of tears. It's also helpful to keep a bowl of water nearby to rinse the onions while you're slicing to further reduce the off-gassing.

Proper ventilation

Another effective tip is to ensure proper ventilation in the kitchen. Opening windows or using a fan can help dispel odors and reduce the likelihood of tearing.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!