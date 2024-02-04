How to make friends as an adult: Effective tips

Making friends as an adult can be challenging, but with the right approach, you can form meaningful connections with others. UAportal shared how important it is to understand the need to develop and maintain friendships in adulthood.

Daily video

Getting to know new people

The first tip on how to make friends as an adult is to approach new people with an open mind and a positive attitude. It is important to be willing to initiate conversations and show a genuine interest in getting to know others.

Being able to attend social events or join clubs or groups where you can meet like-minded people can also increase your opportunities to meet new people. If you keep an open mind, your chances of making new friends will increase.

Be a good listener

An important aspect of making friends as an adult is being a good listener. When meeting new people, it is important to take the time to really listen to what they have to say. Showing empathy, clarifying questions, and meaningful conversations can help build strong bonds and friendships.

People appreciate being heard and understood, and the ability to be a good listener can really be an important factor in this social interaction. By making an effort to actively validate your emotions or experiences, you can deepen your connection with potential friends.

Show your authentic self

Authenticity plays a crucial role in forming true friendships in adulthood. Being yourself and showing your authentic personality, interests, and quirks is important.

People are drawn to those who are genuine and sincere, so embracing your uniqueness is imperative. Sharing passions and hobbies also allows others to appreciate your unique qualities and interests, making it easier to make genuine connections and friendships.

Take the first step

Taking the initiative, making plans, and socializing are important tips for making friends as an adult. Instead of waiting for an invitation from others, it is important to take the initiative to organize meetings or suggest fun activities together.

Read also: Three life hacks that will help improve relationships: the "5 love languages" and communication techniques

By taking the first step, you can show potential friends that you are interested in a relationship and want to build a connection. A willingness to initiate meetings or outings also shows a commitment to maintaining the friendship.

Make an effort and be consistent

Building and maintaining friendships in adulthood takes effort, consistency, and thoughtfulness. Keeping in touch with friends, asking how they are doing and making time to meet regularly helps to strengthen the bond. In addition, being able to support friends through difficult times or celebrations builds community and trust in the relationship.

Recall, we told you about a few practical tips to help couples keep the passion alive in their marriage.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !