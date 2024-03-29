Keeping windows clean is very important for creating a neat and cozy living or working space. UAportal has prepared several practical life hacks on how to keep them looking flawless for a long period of time.

Vinegar and water

A mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle can be used as a cost-effective and natural cleaning agent. This solution is very effective in removing dirt, grease and water stains from windows. It also repels dust and helps prevent streaks, keeping it clean for longer.

Scraper

The microfibre scraper offers a quick and effective solution to cleaning windows. Using a scraper, start at the top and pull down in one smooth motion to remove excess fluid and dirt, reducing the chance of streaks and keeping your windows cleaner for longer.

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning is important to prevent the accumulation of dirt and dust on the windows. Use a hand-held vacuum cleaner with a soft nozzle to remove debris from window sills. This practice prevents dirt from getting on the windows when opening and closing, thereby extending the period of window cleanliness.

